NCLAT admits Renaissance Steel’s appeal against Vedanta’s resolution plan for Electrosteel

Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday admitted the appeal moved by Renaissance Steel India Pvt Ltd, one of the unsuccessful bidders for Electrosteel Steel India Pvt Ltd, against a 17 April order of the National Company Law Tribunal’s Kolkata bench approving Vedanta Ltd’s Rs5,320 crore resolution plan for the debt-riden Electrosteel.

Renaissance Steel contended that Vendanta was ineligible to bid under Section 29A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code as one of Vedanta’s affiliates in Zambia—a unit of its UK-based parent Vedanta Resources Plc. —had been found guilty of criminal misconduct punishable with two or more years in jail.

Renaissance Steel also raised an objection against committee of creditors’ decision to not allow it to participate in the meeting in which the successful bidder was decided.

A similar objection was raised by Renaissance Steel against another bidder, Tata Steel, claiming one of its UK subsidiaries had flouted the UK Health and Safety at Work Act, and fines were imposed on it.

The matter would be heard on 28 May.