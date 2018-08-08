Hansel raises $1.4 million to power growth and expand overseas operations

Hansel, a product ops company allows enterprises to personalize user experience using its single repository that is applicable across all platforms.

New Delhi: Mobile app management platform Bengaluru-based Hansel Software Pvt. Ltd said it has raised $4 million led by Vertex Ventures.

Existing investors IDG Ventures India and Endiya Partners also participated in the round. Hansel had previously raised seed funding of $1.4 million from IDG Ventures in February last year, and an undisclosed amount from Endiya Partners, Tracxn Labs and angel investors in 2016, according to data from Crunchbase.

The company, which operates real-time mobile application management platform Hansel.io, plans to utilise the capital to boost growth, expand in international markets and increase hiring.

“Historically, companies have struggled to emulate the rapid pace with which the top four tech giants test and personalize product experiences. Hansel’s technology helps its customers drive new product experiences without getting bottlenecked at code,” said Piyush Kharbanda, Executive Director at Vertex Ventures.

“Companies need to figure out a way to bring the tech and business teams together, to execute on the personalization roadmap, without all the dependencies that exist today,” said Venkatesh Peddi, managing director at IDG Ventures India,

Available on Android, iOS and web, Hansel also claims to integrate services with A/B testing and a code-free personalization set-up without interrupting the engineering road-map for the company.

“It is all about time to market. The problem we are solving for is how to enable business teams to move fast without breaking things,” said Varun Ramamurthy Dinakar, chief executive officer of Hansel.io.

Founded in 2015, by former product lead for Zynga and Flipkart, Dinakar along with Parminder Singh and Mudit Mathur, Hansel.io competes with San Francisco based Apteligent Inc and Israel-based Rollout.io among others.

Abhishek Srivastava, director with Endiya Partners said, “Hansel’s presence in more than a quarter billion unique smartphones is only a testament to the growing need for hyper-personalized experiences with faster and cost-effective turnaround.”