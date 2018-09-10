Google ready to comply with RBI norms for payment services
Amid concern around data security, the RBI had on 6 April asked payment system operators to store data related to payments in India
New Delhi: Internet major Google is learnt to have agreed to following the RBI’s local data storage norm for payment services but wants time until December to comply with.
“Google during the US visit of Law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad conveyed to him that they are ready to comply with RBI rules but want two months more to comply with data storage rule,” an official source told reporters. Prasad visited Google headquarters in California in August-end.
The RBI has directed all companies running payment services to store data in India by mid-October. Amid concern around data security, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is learnt to have asked payment services firms to provide an update on action taken by them to store transaction data in the country in every fortnight.
The banking regulator had further said that at present “only certain” payment system operators and their outsourcing partners store the payment system data either partly or completely in the country. The order was issued at the time social media major Facebook faced a global backlash over breach of user data.
