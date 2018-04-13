Infosys Q4 net profit up 2.4% to Rs3,690 crore, declares dividend of Rs10/share

On Friday, Infosys shares rose 0.58%, or Rs6.75, to Rs1,169.00 on the BSE while the benchmark Sensex gained 0.27%, or 91.52 points, to end the day at 34,192.65. Photo: Reuters

Bengaluru: Infosys Ltd, India’s second-biggest software services exporter, posted a 2.4 percent rise in its Q4 net profit, roughly in line with analysts’ estimates. Revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to Rs18,083 crore.

Net profit rose to Rs3,690 crore in the three months ended 31 March from Rs3,603 crore in the same period a year earlier, the company said on Friday.

Eighteen analysts had on average expected Infosys to post a net profit of Rs3,709 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data, in the first full quarter since Salil Parekh took over as chief executive.

For the full year FY18, Infosys’s consolidated profit rose 11.7% to Rs16,029 crore while revenue was up 3% to Rs70,522 crore.

Infosys has also recommended a special dividend of Rs10 per share.

“I’m pleased with our healthy revenue growth, profitability, and cash generation in Q4. Our robust performance is a reflection of the strong impact we have with our clients and the dedication of our employees,” Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said, adding that the company will execute its strategy around the four pillars: scaling digital business ($2.79 billion in revenue currently), energizing client’s core technology landscape via Artificial Intelligence and automation, re-skilling employees, and expanding localization in markets like US, Europe, and Australia.

Infosys COO Pravin Rao said the company will be rolling out compensation increases for a large part of its workforce, effective 1 April.

The Infosys board in its meeting on Friday decided to retain the current policy of returning up to 70% of the free cash flow of the corresponding financial year. “In addition to the above, out of the cash on the balance sheet, the board has identified an amount of up to Rs13,000 crore to be paid to shareholders.”

This will be done through a special dividend of Rs10 per share (resulting in a payout of about Rs2,600 crore in June 2018). Also, an amount of up to Rs10,400 crore has been identified to be paid out to shareholders for FY19 in a manner to be decided by the board.

On Friday, Infosys shares rose 0.58%, or Rs6.75, to Rs1,169.00 on the BSE while the benchmark Sensex gained 0.27%, or 91.52 points, to end the day at 34,192.65. Reuters

PTI contributed to this story.