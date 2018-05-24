CESC Ltd revamps top management ahead of split

CESC, which announced its Q4 results on Wednesday, said its standalone net profit has marginally dipped to Rs292 crore from Rs295 crore. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Power utility CESC Ltd on Wednesday announced a change in its top management as it prepared to split its generation and distribution businesses.

The firm said its managing director Aniruddha Basu will step down with effect from 28 May and be replaced by Debasish Banerjee as managing director for distribution, and Rabi Chowdhury as managing director for generation.

Banerjee was earlier the chief executive officer of Reliance Energy Ltd, while Chowdhury is the managing director of Haldia Power Ltd, a CESC subsidiary.

Basu was appointed CESC’s managing director in May 2013 for five years. The change in leadership is one of the key steps towards splitting CESC’s power business, said a company official, who asked not to be named.

The firm announced that veteran industrialist and chairman of the Williamson Magor Group, Brij Mohan Khaitan, had stepped down from the board of CESC after serving the company as an independent director for 24 years. He was related to the Goenka family, which runs CESC. A year ago, Khaitan stepped down as non-executive independent director from the board of BK Birla group enterprise Jay Shree Tea and Industries Ltd because of his age.

CESC, which announced its March quarter earnings on Wednesday, said its stand-alone net profit has marginally dipped to Rs292 crore from Rs295 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year because of a spike in operating expenses.

Revenue for the period has jumped 13% year-on-year to Rs1,843 crore. For the full year, CESC reported a net profit of Rs871 crore as against Rs863 crore in the previous year. Revenue for the year at Rs7,939 crore was 7.9% higher year-on-year.

On Wednesday, CESC’s shares fell 1.04% on BSE to Rs1,008.75 in a weak market.

CESC is undergoing a four-way split. On conclusion of the restructuring, Spencer’s Retail Ltd will be spun off into a separate company. In a regulatory filing, CESC said the retail business generated Rs2,302 crore in revenue in fiscal year 2017-18, compared with Rs2,038 crore in the previous year, a jump of almost 13%. However, losses have widened during the year from Rs67 crore to Rs118 crore. The retail business now has assets worth Rs1,398 crore compared with Rs557 crore at the end of March last year.

In a statement, CESC claimed to have made substantial investments during the year to upgrade its distribution infrastructure, resulting in significant reduction in transmission and distribution losses. Its Budge Budge generating unit in the suburbs of Kolkata maintained a plant load factor (PLF) — a measure of capacity utilisation — of at least 90%, which was the highest in India. The Haldia generation unit is operating at PLF of around 86%, the company said.