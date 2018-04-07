 NCLT admits the insolvency application against Reid & Taylor India, appoints IRP - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies

NCLT admits the insolvency application against Reid & Taylor India, appoints IRP

NCLT admits an insolvency application filed by Edelweiss ARC against Reid & Taylor (India), appoints Venkatesan from EY as the interim resolution professional in the case
Last Published: Sat, Apr 07 2018. 12 30 PM IST
 Maulik Vyas
Earlier, a similar liquidation petition is also filed by Finquest Financial Solutions against Reid & Taylor (India) for defaulting on around Rs775 crore. Photo: Mint
Earlier, a similar liquidation petition is also filed by Finquest Financial Solutions against Reid & Taylor (India) for defaulting on around Rs775 crore. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday admitted an insolvency application filed by Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) against Reid & Taylor (India), a fashion brand once endorsed by superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

The tribunal also approved an appointment of Venkatesan from EY as the interim resolution professional in the case.

A division bench comprising Bhaskara Pantula Mohan and V. Nallasenapathy admitted the insolvency petition filed by Edelweiss ARC, which is seeking to recover Rs66 crore in dues from the Reid & Taylor (India).

Earlier, a similar liquidation petition is also filed by Finquest Financial Solutions against Reid & Taylor (India) for defaulting on around Rs775 crore. The financial lender had suggested the name of Venkatesan as IRP, which was agreed to by Edelweiss ARC. The tribunal disposed of the case filed by Finquest to avoid duplication.

First Published: Sat, Apr 07 2018. 12 30 PM IST
Topics: Reid & Taylor India insolvency Edelweiss ARC NCLT Venkatesan

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »