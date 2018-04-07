NCLT admits the insolvency application against Reid & Taylor India, appoints IRP
Mumbai: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday admitted an insolvency application filed by Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) against Reid & Taylor (India), a fashion brand once endorsed by superstar Amitabh Bachchan.
The tribunal also approved an appointment of Venkatesan from EY as the interim resolution professional in the case.
A division bench comprising Bhaskara Pantula Mohan and V. Nallasenapathy admitted the insolvency petition filed by Edelweiss ARC, which is seeking to recover Rs66 crore in dues from the Reid & Taylor (India).
Earlier, a similar liquidation petition is also filed by Finquest Financial Solutions against Reid & Taylor (India) for defaulting on around Rs775 crore. The financial lender had suggested the name of Venkatesan as IRP, which was agreed to by Edelweiss ARC. The tribunal disposed of the case filed by Finquest to avoid duplication.
Latest News »
- H-1B visa: US says 65,000 visa cap reached for fiscal year 2019
- AkzoNobel India to buyback shares worth Rs235.20 crore
- 2018 Commonwealth Games: Lifter Sathish Sivalingam wins India’s 3rd gold in Gold Coast
- Refer Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case to Constitution bench: Sunni Waqf Board to SC
- Nitish Kumar govt in Bihar reduces competitive exams fee for women candidates
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
RBI monetary policy wears a party hat for bonds and banks
Amazon looks set to take the lead in India, with or without Flipkart
Is job growth finally back on the track?
Banks recover a pitiful proportion of massive amounts of bad loans they have written off
Insolvency auctions set to shake up stodgy domestic steel market