Vodafone Idea shares fall after CRISIL downgrades rating of NCDs worth Rs 6,000 crore
CRISIL downgraded the rating on NCDs of Rs 6,000 crore and reaffirmed its rating on commercial paper of Rs 2000 crore of erstwhile Vodafone Mobile Services
New Delhi: Vodafone Idea said Thursday that CRISIL has downgraded the rating on non-convertible debentures of Rs 6,000 crore and has re-affirmed its rating on commercial paper of Rs 2000 crore of erstwhile Vodafone Mobile Services. Vodafone Idea shares fell as much as 2.11% to Rs 36.95 per share in the opening trade. At 9.20am, the stock traded 1.72% lower at Rs 37.10 per share.
“CRISIL vide its communication uploaded on its website today, has downgraded its rating on non-convertible debentures of Rs 6,000 crore and has re-affirmed its rating on CP Programme of Rs 2,000 crore of erstwhile Vodafone Mobile Services Limited (VMSL), which has since been migrated to Vodafone Idea Limited (the Company) pursuant to amalgamation of VMSL with the Company,” a BSE filing said.
According to statement, the rating of Non-Convertible Debentures has been downgraded to CRISIL A+ (Negative Outlook) from existing CRISIL AA- (Negative Outlook). The rating for commercial paper programme has been re-affirmed at CRISIL A1+.
