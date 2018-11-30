 Vodafone Idea shares fall after CRISIL downgrades rating of NCDs worth Rs 6,000 crore - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

Vodafone Idea shares fall after CRISIL downgrades rating of NCDs worth Rs 6,000 crore

CRISIL downgraded the rating on NCDs of Rs 6,000 crore and reaffirmed its rating on commercial paper of Rs 2000 crore of erstwhile Vodafone Mobile Services

Last Published: Fri, Nov 30 2018. 09 21 AM IST
PTI
Vodafone Idea shares fell as much as 2.11% to Rs 36.95 per share in the opening trade. Photo: Reuters
Vodafone Idea shares fell as much as 2.11% to Rs 36.95 per share in the opening trade. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea said Thursday that CRISIL has downgraded the rating on non-convertible debentures of Rs 6,000 crore and has re-affirmed its rating on commercial paper of Rs 2000 crore of erstwhile Vodafone Mobile Services. Vodafone Idea shares fell as much as 2.11% to Rs 36.95 per share in the opening trade. At 9.20am, the stock traded 1.72% lower at Rs 37.10 per share.

“CRISIL vide its communication uploaded on its website today, has downgraded its rating on non-convertible debentures of Rs 6,000 crore and has re-affirmed its rating on CP Programme of Rs 2,000 crore of erstwhile Vodafone Mobile Services Limited (VMSL), which has since been migrated to Vodafone Idea Limited (the Company) pursuant to amalgamation of VMSL with the Company,” a BSE filing said.

According to statement, the rating of Non-Convertible Debentures has been downgraded to CRISIL A+ (Negative Outlook) from existing CRISIL AA- (Negative Outlook). The rating for commercial paper programme has been re-affirmed at CRISIL A1+.

First Published: Fri, Nov 30 2018. 09 21 AM IST
Topics: Vodafone Idea Vodafone Idea shares ratings downgrade stock price Vodafone

More From Companies »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »