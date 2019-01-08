India to quiz Airbus, IndiGo, others on Pratt & Whitney engines
IndiGo and GoAir were forced to ground Airbus A320neo aircraft on several occasions over the past year due to problems with the planes’ Pratt & Whitney engines
New Delhi: Indian airlines IndiGo and GoAir, aircraft manufacturer Airbus SA and engine maker Pratt & Whitney will meet Indian civil aviation ministry officials on Tuesday to discuss ongoing issues with engines fitted to Airbus A320neo planes, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
IndiGo (Interglobe Aviation Ltd), India’s biggest carrier by market share, and rival GoAir were forced to ground Airbus A320neo aircraft on several occasions over the past year due to problems with the planes’ Pratt & Whitney engines.
Recent incidents involved an IndiGo aircraft making an emergency landing on 11 December due to smoke in the cabin. In another case, on 3 January, an IndiGo plane had to return to its base due to a technical problem.
The government officials at the meeting may ask the airlines to refrain from putting into service further planes fitted with the engines—and even ground existing ones—until problems are resolved, The Economic Times reported earlier on Tuesday, citing an unidentified source.
The ministry of civil aviation, GoAir and Airbus did not immediately respond to requests for comment. IndiGo, owned by Interglobe Aviation, and Pratt & Whitney, owned by United Technologies Ltd, declined to comment.
IndiGo is Airbus’s biggest customer for the A320neo, all of which are fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines. Low-cost carriers IndiGo and GoAir together have over 500 such planes on order.
Airbus in July said it had a backlog of up to 100 A320neo jets on the ground outside factories due to delays in engine deliveries, mainly from Pratt & Whitney.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
More From Companies »
- SBI, private banks open during 2-day strike
- Intel working with Facebook on AI chip coming later this year
- AirAsia offers domestic flight tickets from Rs 999, international at Rs 2,999
- SC refuses to stay NGT order to reopen Sterlite’s plant in Tamil Nadu
- Supreme Court holds Monsanto’s patent on GM cotton seeds valid
Editor's Picks »
Mark to Market »
- HDFC is the biggest winner in Bandhan-Gruh Finance merger
- BEST PPA brings earnings visibility for Tata Power
- Titan’s pre-quarterly update for Q3 brings cheer for investors
- Capital goods: Investor focus shifts to project execution as capex cycle wanes
- PMI: Indian services providers more upbeat on business outlook than manufacturers