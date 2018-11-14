Q2 results: M&M profit rises 24%, beats estimates

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd posted a 23.9% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, beating street estimates, helped by higher revenue from its automotive segment.

Standalone profit after tax, which does not include the share of profit from unit Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Ltd, stood at Rs 1,649 crore for its fiscal second quarter that ended September 30, compared with Rs 1,332 crore a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected a quarterly profit of Rs 1,308 crore, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue from operations grew 6.6% to Rs 12,989 crore.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.