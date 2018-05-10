Toppr Technologies gets Rs15.5 crore funding from Alteria Capital
New Delhi: Venture debt firm Alteria Capital has invested Rs15.5 crore in Toppr Technologies Pvt Ltd, which runs an eponymous learning platform, the former said on Wednesday.
Toppr, founded by Zishaan Hayath and Hemanth Goteti in 2013, offers learning programs focused on school curriculum and test preparation for major engineering and medical entrance exams in India.
The service is delivered through the Toppr app and caters to students from classes 5 to 12. The learning material includes questions, solutions, concepts, practice tests and videos.
The venture is backed by SAIF Partners, Eight Roads and Helion Venture Partners.
Toppr raised $7 mn in its most-recent funding round announced in October last year, of a total $12 mn raised till date.
“Toppr has built a great product and shown strong consistent growth over the last two-three years. The team is highly motivated and is well placed to establish a leadership position in the Edtech space in India in the medium term,” Alteria Capital’s managing partner Vinod Murali said in a statement.
The deal is the third from Alteria Capital’s first fund launched in October. Previously, it has invested in food start-up Fingerlix and apparel maker Universal Sportsbiz.
Alteria Capital, the newest player in the venture debt space, is promoted by former InnoVen Capital executives Murali and Ajay Hattangdi and backed by IndusInd Bank, Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) and some family offices.
More From Companies »
- Food start-up Charcoal Eats raises Rs5 crore in pre-series-A round
- Binani Cement lenders may not meet on Thursday to consider UltraTech’s revised bid
- Flipkart-Walmart deal: Centre likely to net big tax gains, but legal battle looms
- Success Myntra: How Flipkart turned fashionable
- Flipkart sale eases exit route worries for start-up investors
Latest News »
Latest News »
Toppr Technologies gets Rs15.5 crore funding from Alteria Capital
Food start-up Charcoal Eats raises Rs5 crore in pre-series-A round
India to wait and watch as US exits Iran nuclear deal
Let BJP change the Constitution if they have the guts: Rahul Gandhi
Binani Cement lenders may not meet on Thursday to consider UltraTech’s revised bid
Mark to Market »
Why is the Orient Cement stock on a slippery slope?
Capital expenditure rush by JSW Energy leaves analysts flummoxed
Inox Leisure narrows its valuation gap with PVR post Q4FY18 results
Godrej Consumer’s investors are lathering valuations with hope
Exide Industries recharges sales to stoke profit margins amid high lead prices