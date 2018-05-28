IndiGo, Air India Express among Top 5 cheapest airlines in the world
Air India Express was ranked and IndiGo fifth in a list of cheapest airlines in the world for international flights
New Delhi: Low-cost carriers IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation Ltd) and Air India Express have been ranked among the top five cheapest airlines in the world in providing international flights.
Air India Express, the wholly-owned subsidiary of state-run carrier Air India has been ranked second and the budget carrier IndiGo placed at fifth position in a Global Flight Pricing Report prepared by Melbourne-based Rome2Rio—a multimodal travel planning site.
Two other Indian carriers also figured in the cheapest airlines list. Jet Airways gained the 12th place followed by Air India at 13th position.
The report compared 200 major airlines across continents by the average price per kilometre. Air India Express, mostly connecting Gulf countries and Singapore, has an average cost of $0.08 per km and IndiGo $0.10 per km for international flights. The latter connects Indian cities with Gulf countries besides Bangkok, Colombo and Kathmandu.
The data was analysed by taking into account the economy class airfares displayed by Rome2Rio during the first two months of this year, totalling some 1.5 million price points.
The outcome of the report was released this month. According to the report, four out of the top five cheapest airlines are in Asia. Indonesia AirAsia and the Primera Air are the other two to have been put in the top five.
Etihad, Ryanair, Qantas, Wow Air and Virgin Australia were among the top ten affordable airlines. Wow Air had recently announced to connect Delhi with Europe and US cities through its hub in Reykjavik in Iceland from 7 December 7, with the base price starting at Rs13,499.
None of the airlines from the UK or US found a place among the top 10 cheapest airlines in the report.
