Reliance Jio Q1 profit rises 20% to Rs612 crore

New Delhi: Reliance Jio on Friday said its standalone net profit has increased 19.9% to Rs612 crore for the three month period ended on 30 June, 2018, as against the preceding quarter.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs510 crore in the January-March 2018, Reliance Jio said in a statement.

Its revenue from operations came in at Rs8,109 crore in the June quarter, up nearly 14% from the fourth quarter of FY’18. The subscriber base stood at 215.3 million as on June 30, 2018, the Reliance Industries group firm said.

“Jio continues on its path to drive digital revolution in India. We doubled our customer base and most user metrics in the last 12 months. 215 million customers within 22 months of start is a record that no technology company has been able to achieve anywhere in the world,” Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said.

He added that the “continued strength in financial results of Jio despite competitive intensity reinforces the customer uptake of its services and its strong operating leverage”.