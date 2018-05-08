Sanofi India March quarter profit rises 37% at Rs82 crore

Shares of Sanofi India closed at Rs4,876.10 per scrip on BSE, up 0.86% from its previous close. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Drug firm Sanofi India on Tuesday reported 37.27% rise in net profit to Rs82.5 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs60.1 crore in January-March period of 2016-17, Sanofi India said in a filing to BSE.

Total revenue from operations also rose to Rs617.7 crore as against Rs552.9 crore earlier, it added.

In a separate filing , the company said its board has approved appointment of Charles Billard as chief financial officer and key Managerial Personnel with effect from 1 July 2018.

Shares of Sanofi India closed at Rs4,876.10 per scrip on BSE, up 0.86% from its previous close.