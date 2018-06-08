Mukesh Ambani gets less salary than deputies for second straight year
Mukesh Ambani’s cousins and Reliance Industries executive directors Nikhil Meswani and Hital Meswani earned ₹19.9 crore each in 2017-18, while his salary remained unchanged at ₹15 crore
Mumbai: For the second year in a row, India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani took home less pay than his top two lieutenants, as he stuck to a 2009 pledge freezing his pay at ₹15 crore.
Ambani’s cousins and RIL executive directors Nikhil Meswani and Hital Meswani earned ₹19.9 crore each in the financial year 2017-18, while Ambani’s salary remained unchanged, according to the annual report of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). In 2016-17, the Meswanis had earned an annual pay of ₹16.58 crore each.
“The compensation of Mukesh Ambani has been set at ₹15 crore, reflecting his desire to set a personal example for moderation in managerial compensation levels,” RIL said in its annual report for 2017-18.
Till 2007-08, Ambani was the top-paid executive in India with an annual compensation package of ₹44 crore.
Ambani, chairman of RIL, has a net worth of $40.1 billion.
He was ranked 19th globally in Forbes 2018 ‘World’s Billionaires’ list, up from the 33rd position in 2017.
Ambani’s take-home pay for 2017-18 includes perquisites, allowances and commissions. His base salary and allowances saw an increase of ₹4.49 crore while the commission on profit marginally rose to ₹9.53 crore. Perquisites earned were down from ₹60 lakh in 2016-17 to ₹27 lakh in 2017-18 and retiral benefits stood unchanged at ₹71 lakh.
Nikhil Meswani and Hital Meswani earned ₹5.27 and ₹5.26 crore, respectively, in 2017-18 as part of salary and allowances while commission payable was ₹14.40 crore each. Retiral benefits stood at ₹29 lakh each. Nikhil Meswani’s perquisites added up to ₹3 lakh while that of Hital Meswani’s was ₹4 lakh.
Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani, who joined the RIL board as a non-executive director in 2014, earned ₹6 lakh sitting fee and a commission of ₹1.50 crore against ₹1.35 crore in 2016-17.
Other than Nita Ambani, other non-executive directors include Dipak C. Jain, Mansingh L. Bhakta, Yogendra P. Trivedi, Raminder Singh Gujral, Ashok Misra, Raghunath A. Mashelkar, Adil Zainulbhai and Shumeet Banerji.
More From Companies »
- New skeletons tumble out of Fortis Healthcare’s cupboard
- Goldstone, BYD to set up electric bus charging stations in India
- RITES will offer 12% stake through IPO: MD Rajeev Mehrotra
- CaratLane’s financials on track, says Titan’s C.K. Venkataraman
- RIL aims to bring Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail on par with energy