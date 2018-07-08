Jet Airways grounds brand new Boeing 737 Max plane again

The Jet Airways Boeing 737 Max plane, which landed in Mumbai from Tiruchirappalli on Friday evening, was put back into operations on Sunday morning, after more than 36 hours of it being grounded. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: The newly-inducted Boeing 737 Max plane of private carrier Jet Airways (India) Ltd was pulled out of operations again, the second time in less than a week, as an engine snag forced the airline to ground the plane in Mumbai for more than a day, said a person familiar with the development. The Jet Airways 737 Max airplanes are powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines.

The Boeing 737 Max aircraft (VT-JXA), which landed in Mumbai from Tiruchirappalli on Friday evening, was put back into operations on Sunday morning, after more than 36 hours of it being grounded.

"The commander of the 737 Max aircraft, operating Jet Airways flight 9W 311 from Tiruchirappalli to Mumbai, reported engine problem after landing in Mumbai

. Following inspection, the aircraft was taken out of operations," the person quoted above said.

A query sent to Jet Airways remained unanswered till the time of filing this report.

This was the second time in less than a week that that the newly-inducted aircraft had to be grounded. The left engine of this plane had suffered a bird hit during a Mumbai-Chennai flight on 3 July, which resulted into grounding of the aircraft for almost a day.

Jet Airways currently has two Boeing 737 Max in the fleet. The airline had taken the delivery of its maiden 737 Max aircraft (VT AXA) out of the 225 on order from Boeing on 19 June, while the second such plane was delivered to the airline last week.

With inputs from PTI