Flipkart, Hotstar join hands for ad platform

Flipkart plans to leverage data from its massive user base and help brands connect with potential consumers using these targeted ads.

Bengaluru: India’s largest online retailer Flipkart has forged an alliance with video streaming service Hotstar and launched a video advertisement platform on Friday—part of a broader strategy to generate more revenue from the booming video advertising business. The new platform, Shopper Audience Network, will allow brands to target consumers through personalized video ads on Hotstar. Flipkart plans to leverage data from its massive user base and help brands connect with potential consumers using these targeted ads.

“Understanding our customers better than anyone else has always been one of Flipkart’s core strengths, and these insights help marketers in their ad journey, on our platform. This partnership further leverages the intent-based understanding and couples it with Hotstar’s platform t o create an unparalleled offering in the ads industry in India,” said Prakash Sikaria, senior director at Flipkart, who heads the company’s digital ads business. This new alliance with Hotstar comes at a time when Flipkart is aiming to cement its position as the third-largest digital ads platform in the country, behind Google and Facebook.

Mint reported on 11 July that Flipkart aims to double its annualised sales from digital advertising to roughly $200 million by March next year.

On 16 July, Mint also reported that Flipkart and Amazon India have both slashed advertising spending on Google, ahead of an e-commerce launch by the web-search company, whom they now view as a serious threat.

Over the past two years, Flipkart has become a significant player in the advertisement business, though Google and Facebook continue to attract a majority of the digital ad spending that is estimated to grow at an annual average rate of 32% to touch ₹ 18,986 crore by 2020, according to a report earlier this year from Dentsu Aegis Network.