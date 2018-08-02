ZestMoney buys PhotographAI to boost its current technology

Founded in 2013 by Mikhil Raj and Karan Varshney, PhotographAI counts fintech and e-commerce companies as their clients.

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based startup ZestMoney on Thursday said it has acquired artificial intelligence platform PhotographAI to boost its current technology and achieve deeper access to consumer credit. The transaction amount and the terms of the deal were not disclosed by the company. ZestMoney, with the PhotographAI acquisition, aims to strengthen its technology in AI, visual AI and optical character recognition. It also claims to provide the most advanced automated credit assessment service in the future.

“We are seeing increasingly high levels of demand from consumers in Tier 1 and beyond—customers traditionally underserved by banks and credit cards. Having a completely digital application process and underwriting process is now critical to serve these customers,” said Lizzie Chapman, co-founder and chief executive officer at ZestMoney, owned by Camden Town Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

PhotographAI, based out of Bengaluru and backed by Venture Capital firms Orios Venture Partners and IndiaQuotient, serves as a platform to deliver technologies such as image classification, OCR, document enhancement, text analytics and video analytics.

OCR converts scanned documents to machine understandable format.

Founded in 2013 by Mikhil Raj and Karan Varshney, PhotographAI counts fintech and e-commerce companies as their clients.

“The PhotographAI team has developed superior API-based AI solutions that we have been testing for some time in authentication, on-boarding and underwriting. This acquisition will help us strengthen our capabilities in these areas and build additional in-house solutions for OCR and facial recognition,” said Ashish Anantharaman, co-founder and chief technology officer at ZestMoney.

Founded in 2015 by Chapman, Priya Sharma and Ashish Anantharaman, ZestMoney uses AI and machine learning technology to do risk profiling of e-commerce consumers who opt for equated monthly instalment (EMI) payments and works with financial institutions to provide loans to such consumers.