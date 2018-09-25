CBI moves Interpol for information on Sandesara

Nitin J Sandesara, chairman of Sandesara Group. The Sandesaras claimed to be the first Indian group to successfully start crude oil production in a country that is a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Photo: Mint.

Ahmedabad/New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday wrote to Interpol Nigeria seeking information about Nitin Sandesara and his family, believed to be in hiding in the African country.

Gujarat-based brothers Nitin and Chetan Sandesara are promoters of Sandesara Group, which is accused of duping a consortium of banks of more than ₹5,000 crore.

In June, the enforcement directorate had attached properties worth ₹4,700 crore of Sterling Biotech Ltd while investigating a money laundering case.

In the course of those investigations, non-bailable warrants were issued by a special court in New Delhi against several persons, including Nitin Sandesara.

The Sandesaras, who set up a tea company in the eighties, later ventured into a number of businesses from biotech to machine tools manufacturing, the establishment of special economic zones, ports, power plants and hotels.

Their biggest bet has been venturing into oil and gas exploration and production in Nigeria. The Sandesaras claimed to be the first Indian group to successfully start crude oil production in a country that is a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.