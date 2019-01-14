Dailyninja sets up lab for distribution of consumer product samples

Sagar Yarnalkar, co-founder and chief executive officer of DailyNinja.

Bengaluru: Grocery delivery startup DailyNinja Delivery Services Pvt. Ltd, which delivers milk and daily groceries, will soon set up a lab initiative called Consumer Reach Lab for consumer brands to test their products, the company said on Monday.

“We visit the customer’s door every day, a CPG (consumer packaged goods) brand can send samples to its target customers and get their feedbacks, within 2 days using DailyNinja,” said Sagar Yarnalkar, co-founder and chief executive officer of DailyNinja.

CPG is nothing but fast moving consumer goods (FMCGs) that are highly perishable in nature. FMCGs typically include food, beverages and packaged products among other goods.

DailyNinja operates on a subscription model delivering milk and other grocery items including bread, eggs, and vegetables through its mobile application on a daily basis. Till date, the company claims to have fulfilled 15 million orders with subscriber base of 70,000 households across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune. It also claims to serve up to 52,000 unique households a day.

“Our approach of leveraging the daily milk-buying habit of Indian customers to cross-sell groceries, has helped us scale fast,” said Yarnalkar, who founded the company in 2015 with Anurag Gupta.

DailyNinja is planning to leverage this customer base to test the products of other consumer brands. “We have been working with many brands, helping them get feedback for their new products. This will be continued through our Consumer Reach Lab initiative,” Yarnalkar said.

Backed by Sequoia Capital, Matrix Partners India and Saama Capital, DailyNinja is one of the few well-funded micro-delivery startups.The company had received seed funding from prominent angel investors, including Kunal Shah and Sandeep Tandon of Freecharge, Aprameya Radhakrishna of TaxiForSure, and Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, among others.

In the micro-delivery space, DailyNinja competes with Kalaari Capital-backed Milkbasket, Noida-based MrNeeds and Snapdeal-backed Supr Daily, among others. Food delivery startup Swiggy and online groceries startup BigBasket are also looking to double down on the micro-delivery segment.

Bigbasket, which was in talks to invest in DailyNinja, has already entered the segment through the acquisition of RainCan, a subscription-based company, and MorningCart.