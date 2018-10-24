IndiGo offers flight tickets from Rs 899 in new sale

Bookings for IndiGo’s 3-day pre-Diwali special sale, with fares starting as low as Rs 899, starts from today. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: India’s biggest carrier IndiGo has come up with a new promotional offer, selling tickets from Rs 899 for domestic travel and Rs 3,399 for international. Bookings for the three-day special sale ahead of Diwali, with fares starting as low as Rs 899 starts, from today, 24 October 2018 and will end on 26 October 2018. It is applicable for a travel period between 8 November 2018 and 15 April 2019, IndiGo mentioned on its site. Bookings for IndiGo festive fares can be done through all channels during the offer period.

IndiGo has not disclosed the number of seats put on sale under the pre-Diwali offer. “Limited inventory is available under the offer and therefore discounts will be provided to customer’s subject to availability and at the sole discretion of IndiGo,” the airline said on its website.

IndiGo further said that the Rs 899 offer is “valid for bookings made during the offer period, at least 15 days prior to the date of departure, provided that the date of travel is no later than 15 April 2019.”

“The offer is valid only on non-stop flights on various sectors across IndiGo’s domestic and international network and cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion,” the airline said on its site.

Airlines in India are increasingly launching sales as they look to boost demand in a fiercely competitive market. Despite being one of the fastest growing domestic aviation markets in the world, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Jet Airways have been facing tough business conditions, especially with surging oil prices and depreciation of the rupee.

Many airlines have been coming up with promotional fares to lure passengers despite a jump in aviation fuel prices. Most recently, another budget carrier GoAir had announced fares starting from Rs 999. These promotional fares have helped spur a strong growth in domestic aviation market.

Passengers carried by domestic airlines in the first nine months of this year jumped nearly 21%. Domestic airlines carried 10.27 crore passengers during January to September as against 8.49 crore passengers during the corresponding period of previous year, according to the latest data from the aviation regulator.