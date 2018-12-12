IndiGo New Year sale: Flight tickets from Rs 3,299 on overseas routes

IndiGo offers all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 3,299 is applicable for flight bookings made through all channels during the offer period. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Budget carrier IndiGo has come up with a new offer for international flyers. IndiGo is offering tickets as low as Rs 3,299 on overseas routes. The 5-day booking period for IndiGo’s offer started today, 12 December 2018, and will end on 16 December 2018. Tickets booked under this period will be valid for travel from 27 December 2018 to 15 April 2019, IndiGo mentioned on its website. IndiGo said that there is a limited inventory under the offer and therefore discounts will be provided to customer’s subject to availability.

IndiGo also that the latest Rs 3,299 offer is applicable for flight bookings made through all channels during the offer period.

“The offer is valid for bookings made during the offer period, at least 15 (Fifteen) days prior to the date of departure, provided that the date of travel is no later than April 15, 2019,” IndiGo said on its website. IndiGo’s Rs 3,299 offer is valid only on non-stop flights on various sectors across airline’s international network.

“This offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion, and is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable,” it added. IndiGo currently offers over 1,200 flights to 63 domestic destinations, which include 49 domestic and 14 international ones.

Make the rest of your 2018, the best of your 2018, book your international trip with the years most significant international travel sale having fares as low as ₹3299. Book your travel now! https://t.co/rH7cOrVJqE pic.twitter.com/0xeH6jgpoC — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 12, 2018

Some other IndiGo offers for domestic flyers

Non-stop flights between Hyderabad and Bhopal at Rs 1999 with effect from 5 January 2019

Non-stop flights between Hyderabad and Jabalpur at Rs 1999 with effect from 5 January 2019

IndiGo becomes first domestic airline to have 200 aircraft in its fleet

IndiGo has become the first domestic airline to have 200 aircraft in its fleet. Four new aircraft have joined the fleet, including town Airbus A320 ceo (VT-IKA and VT-IKB) and two A320 neo (VT IZK AND VT-IZI) taking the fleet count to 200 and number of deliveries to 226, IndiGo said in an internal communication.

Airlines such as GoAir and Vistara have come up with promotional offers to lure passengers. While GoAir is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,415 on its Kannur route, Vistara is offering tickets from Rs 999 in its new sale.