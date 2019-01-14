ICICI Bank appoints B Sriram, Rama Bijapurkar as independent directors
B Sriram, Rama Bijapurkar were appointed for 5 years, subject to the approval of shareholders, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing on stock exchanges
Last Published: Mon, Jan 14 2019. 09 05 PM IST
New Delhi: Private sector ICICI Bank on Monday inducted former SBI Managing Director B Sriram on its board as independent director.
Besides, management consultant Rama Bijapurkar was also appointed director.
Both were appointed for 5 years, subject to the approval of shareholders, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing on stock exchanges.
Sriram retired as the managing director of IDBI Bank in September 2018. Prior to IDBI Bank, he was the managing director of SBI.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)
Topics: Rama Bijapurkar B Sriram IDBI Bank ICICI Bank
