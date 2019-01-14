ICICI Bank appoints B Sriram, Rama Bijapurkar as independent directors

Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Private sector ICICI Bank on Monday inducted former SBI Managing Director B Sriram on its board as independent director.

Besides, management consultant Rama Bijapurkar was also appointed director.

Both were appointed for 5 years, subject to the approval of shareholders, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing on stock exchanges.

Sriram retired as the managing director of IDBI Bank in September 2018. Prior to IDBI Bank, he was the managing director of SBI.

