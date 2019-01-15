Airtel launches 4G services in Andaman and Nicobar
Bharti Airtel’s 4G services will be available in Port Blair to begin with
Last Published: Tue, Jan 15 2019. 12 40 PM IST
New Delhi: Bharti Airtel Ltd on Tuesday launched 4G services in Andaman and Nicobar, and become the first operator to roll out high-speed data services in the archipelago. The operator’s 4G services will be available in Port Blair to begin with and will be gradually expanded to other parts of the island.
“This is a landmark occasion for the growth of telecom connectivity in India as Andaman is one of the most remote areas of the country,” telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan said at the launch of the service.
The roll out is part of Airtel’s Project Leap programme. Airtel was the telco to introduce 2G services to the islands in 2005.
First Published: Tue, Jan 15 2019. 12 40 PM IST
More From Companies »
- USL to sell Four Seasons, associated wine brands to Grover Zampa
- Tesla’s reward for finding security bugs: Model 3
- Sukanya Samriddhi , PPF, NSC and other post office savings schemes that offer income tax benefits
- How to reduce your TV bill on Airtel DTH, Tata Sky, Dish TV, cable operators after new TRAI order
- Central Bank of India CEO moves to turn around lender
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- DS Group replaces Priyanka Chopra with Anushka Sharma as Rajnigandha Pearls’ brand face
- Honor 10 Lite launched in India: Price, Rs 2,200 Jio offer, specifications
- Airtel launches 4G services in Andaman and Nicobar
- USL to sell Four Seasons, associated wine brands to Grover Zampa
- Rupee slides past 71 mark against US dollar
Mark to Market »
- Roads sector: Toll collections set to surge, but risks loom for developers
- Retail inflation moves past RBI target. Is a rate cut coming?
- What easing GST compliance norms mean for credit ratings of SMEs
- A reality check on the reform narrative that drove Indian equities higher
- Are forced bank mergers an emerging risk for investors?