Airtel launches 4G services in Andaman and Nicobar

The roll out is part of Airtel’s Project Leap programme. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel Ltd on Tuesday launched 4G services in Andaman and Nicobar, and become the first operator to roll out high-speed data services in the archipelago. The operator’s 4G services will be available in Port Blair to begin with and will be gradually expanded to other parts of the island.

“This is a landmark occasion for the growth of telecom connectivity in India as Andaman is one of the most remote areas of the country,” telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan said at the launch of the service.

The roll out is part of Airtel’s Project Leap programme. Airtel was the telco to introduce 2G services to the islands in 2005.