IndiGo offers flight tickets from Rs 899 in new sale

IndiGo has not disclosed the number of seats available under the discount offer.

India’s biggest carrier IndiGo has come up with a new discount offer, selling flight tickets from Rs 899 on select destinations. Bookings for the latest IndiGo offer end today and is applicable on travel till 30 September, 2019. IndiGo is also offering additional cashback offer on payment through Airtel Money/Airtel Payments Bank and MobiKwik. The airline has not disclosed the number of seats available under the discount offer. “Limited inventory is available under the offer and therefore discounts will be provided to customers subject to availability and at the sole discretion of IndiGo,” IndiGo said on its website.

The starting fare of Rs 899 under this IndiGo offer is applicable on Jammu-Srinagar route, according to the airline’s website. Starting fares on other IndiGo routes include Bagdogra-Guwahati (Rs 974), Ahmedabad-Bengaluru (Rs 1,999), Ahmedabad-Delhi (Rs 1,400), Ahmedabad-Pune (Rs 1,299), Bengaluru-Mumbai (Rs 1,899), and Chennai-Mumbai (Rs 1,798).

Delhi-Hyderabad (Rs 2,099), Delhi-Mumbai (Rs 2,500), Delhi-Patna (Rs 1,999), Hyderabad-Delhi (Rs 2,499), Jaipur-Mumbai (Rs 2,100) and Pune-Delhi (Rs 2,701) are some of the other routes in which IndiGo has announced the discount offer. The offer is applicable on flight bookings made through all channels and a change in itinerary can be made by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference, IndiGo said.

Many domestic airlines have been coming up with discount offers over the past few months even as they grapple with higher fuel and other costs in the wake of a sharp fall in the rupee. IndiGo itself had put 10 lakh seats on sale earlier this month while Jet Airways had offered discounts on 25 lakh seats.

The discount offers from airlines have helped spur a strong growth in aviation sector in India, in terms of passengers carried. During the first seven months of this year (January-July), passengers carried by domestic airlines increased to 8 crore, registering a growth of 21% over the corresponding period of the same period of the previous year.