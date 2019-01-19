HDFC Bank Q3 net profit rises 20% to Rs 5,586 crore
Asset quality was stable, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans at 1.38% by the end of December, compared to 1.33% in the previous quarter
HDFC Bank, India’s biggest lender by market value, reported a 20.31% rise in third-quarter net profit on Saturday, lifted by higher interest and fee income.
Net profit rose to a record Rs 55.86 billion ($785 million) for the three months to December 31, from Rs 46.43 billion a year ago, the bank said.
Asset quality was stable, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans at 1.38% by the end of December, compared to 1.33% in the previous quarter and 1.29% in the same period last year.
Loans have grown at a quicker pace at private-sector banks, which have grabbed market share from state-controlled lenders that carry the majority of bad loans in India.
HDFC Bank’s total loans at the end of December were Rs 7.81 trillion ($110 billion), with retail loans up 24%.
Its relatively small exposure to the troubled infrastructure sector, which has forced other banks to make profit-denting provisions, has helped HDFC Bank maintain stable asset quality.
Net interest income climbed 21.9%, while net interest margin was at 4.3%for the quarter.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
