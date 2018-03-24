Mint Corporate Strategy Awards 2018: Full list of winners

Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu (centre, seated). The winners of the Mint Corporate Strategy Awards 2018: Eicher Motors, Sony Pictures Networks India, Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel. The runners-up: Pernod Ricard India, Castrol India, Edelweiss Finance and Investments, Tata Sky, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Adani Power and InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo). Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai: The Mint Corporate Strategy Awards 2018 are the result of a year’s hard work. The awards, held in Mumbai on Friday, have considered an elaborate methodology for identifying the most qualified companies in four categories, namely, Classical, Adaptive, Shaping and Renewal.

The theme of the awards was corporate governance.

Speaking at the event, vice president Venkaiah Naidu said, “Corporate governance is a key element in improving economic efficiency and growth as well as enhancing investors’ confidence.”

Here’s a full list of the winners of Mint Corporate Strategy Awards 2018:

Category: CLASSICAL

Winner

Eicher Motors

Runners up

1. Castrol India

2. Pernod Ricard

Category: ADAPTIVE

Winner

Tata Sky

Runners Up

1. Sony Pictures Network India

2. Edelweiss Financial Services

Category: SHAPING

Winner

Bajaj Finance

Runners Up

1. Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Category: RENEWAL

Winner

Tata Steel

Runners Up

1. InterGlobe Aviation

2. Adani Power