Mint Corporate Strategy Awards 2018: Full list of winners
Mumbai: The Mint Corporate Strategy Awards 2018 are the result of a year’s hard work. The awards, held in Mumbai on Friday, have considered an elaborate methodology for identifying the most qualified companies in four categories, namely, Classical, Adaptive, Shaping and Renewal.
The theme of the awards was corporate governance.
Speaking at the event, vice president Venkaiah Naidu said, “Corporate governance is a key element in improving economic efficiency and growth as well as enhancing investors’ confidence.”
Here’s a full list of the winners of Mint Corporate Strategy Awards 2018:
Category: CLASSICAL
Winner
Eicher Motors
Runners up
1. Castrol India
2. Pernod Ricard
Category: ADAPTIVE
Winner
Tata Sky
Runners Up
1. Sony Pictures Network India
2. Edelweiss Financial Services
Category: SHAPING
Winner
Bajaj Finance
Runners Up
1. Torrent Pharmaceuticals
Category: RENEWAL
Winner
Tata Steel
Runners Up
1. InterGlobe Aviation
2. Adani Power
