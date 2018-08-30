Sony retains media rights for Champions League in India

The Sony Ten Sports channels have been the official broadcaster of the UEFA tournaments for over a decade. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Sony Pictures Networks India on Thursday announced that it has retained the broadcast rights to the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Europe League in the Indian subcontinent until 2020-21. The rights cover the broadcast of 138 matches in the UEFA Champions League and 205 matches in the UEFA Europa League across the sports channels of the network.

The deal, which commences in the current season (2018-19), includes live-streaming of the league on Sony’s video streaming platform, SonyLIV.

“It’s a well-known fact that Europe is home to the best football leagues in the world and the UEFA Champions League features the top clubs and best players from across the world. We are proud to have played our part in building and popularising the tournament in the region and it is not surprising that viewership has doubled during the 2017-18 season,” said Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer (distribution) and head of sports at Sony Pictures Networks.

As one of the most popular football tournaments globally, the UEFA Champions League sees participation from top football clubs in Europe such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, and Juventus among others. With the play-offs finishing this week, the group stage matches are set to start on 18 September.

“UEFA is once again delighted to extend its longstanding partnership with Sony Pictures Networks across the Indian subcontinent. SPN has been a valued UEFA partner for many years, proving itself as a leader in the broadcast of football content in this passionate and growing market. This deal will ensure comprehensive exposure of the UEFA club competitions across SPN’s various platforms in the region,” said UEFA’s marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein.

To enhance the viewing experience for football fans, the sports cluster of SPN will launch the UEFA Champions League ‘Double Header’ nights where the channel will air back to back matches. There will be a change in kick-off times on ‘Double Header’ nights to suit viewers and will see live matches starting at both 9.55pm and 12.00am during the competition’s group stages.

The Sony Ten Sports channels have been the official broadcaster of the UEFA tournaments for over a decade. Currently, Sony is airing Spanish football league La Liga matches across its channels.