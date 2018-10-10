AirAsia India rolls out Navratri discount, offers tickets from Rs 999

AirAsia India’s Rs 999 offer is for BIG Members only. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: AirAsia India in its latest sale is offering flight tickets as low as Rs 999. In AirAsia’s new offer, there are limited seats for immediate travel, the carrier mentioned on its website. Booking for AirAsia’s ‘Navratri Sale’ offer started today, 10 October 2018 and will close on 14 October 2018. The five-day booking period is valid for travel till 30 April 2019, AirAsia India mentioned on its website.

In AirAsia India ‘Navratri Sale’ tickets can be booked to and from New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Goa, Kochi, Amritsar among other domestic destinations. AirAsia India’s Rs 999 offer is for BIG Members only, the carrier said on its website.

Passengers need to book their tickets in advance to avail AirAsia India’s ‘Navratri Sale’ offer. These fares are not available during the embargo period.

AirAsia India operates from 21 domestic destinations with a fleet of 19 Airbus A320s. Besides three of its hubs—Bengaluru, New Delhi and Kolkata—the budget carrier also flies to Kochi, Goa, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Guwahati, Imphal, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Srinagar, Ranchi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Nagpur, Indore, Surat, Amritsar and Chennai.

AirAsia, a low-cost air carrier, will introduce flight services from Visakhapatnam to Bangkok four times a week from 8 December 2018, with a one-way promotional fare of Rs 2,999. The passengers can book the tickets up to 21 October to avail the offer.

AirAsia Group operates scheduled domestic and international flights to more than 165 destinations spanning 25 countries.

AirAsia is a joint venture between Tata Sons Ltd and low-cost Malaysian AirAsia Berhad.

