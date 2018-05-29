Mahindra Q4 profit rises 70.33% to Rs1,059 crore, beats estimates

At 2.35 pm, Mahindra shares were up 1.42%, or Rs12.10, to Rs861.60 apiece on the BSE while the benchmark Sensex was trading 0.62% lower at 34946.11 points. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: India’s largest utility vehicle and farm equipment maker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd on Tuesday reported a 70.33% jump in standalone net profit for the March quarter (Q4 FY18).

Q4 Profit rose to Rs1,059.09 crore from Rs621.78 crore a year earlier. Revenue during the period increased 10.47% to Rs13,307. 88 crore from Rs12,047.58 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, or Ebitda, a key measure of operating profitability, at the consolidated level rose three percentage points to 15.1% from 11.2% a year ago. Revenues from other segments, such as hospitality and financial services, rose 30.6% to Rs554.26crore—about 6% of the total revenue.

The revenue figures are not comparable to the year-ago period owing to the accounting treatment of excise duty under the goods and service tax (GST) regime, which was implemented from 1 July, Mahindra said.

Mahindra had been expected to post a standalone net profit of Rs1049.1 crore on net sales of Rs13,112.06 crore, according to a Bloomberg poll of 16 analysts.

Revenues from the automotive sector, which accounts for every two out of three rupees Mahindra earns, rose a marginal 2.6%. The farm equipment segment, which nearly makes up the balance, led revenue growth with a 33.01% jump.

At 2.35 pm, Mahindra shares were up 1.42%, or Rs12.10, to Rs861.60 apiece on the BSE while the benchmark Sensex was trading 0.62% lower at 34946.11 points.