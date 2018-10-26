Amazon blames late Diwali in India for slowdown in international sales

Amazon’s international sales grew at just 13% to $15.5 billion, compared to a growth of 29% a year ago. Photo: AP

Bengaluru: Online retailer Amazon witnessed a significant slowdown in growth from its international business, blaming a late Diwali in India for the sluggish pace of growth. Amazon’s admission of its reliance on Diwali sales underscores just how crucial India is to the e-commerce behemoth’s global ambitions. Amazon has already committed to invest at least $5 billion in India, and is expected to commit even more investments towards India, where it is currently locked in a bruising market share battle against local rival and Walmart-backed Flipkart.

Amazon’s international sales grew at just 13% to $15.5 billion, compared to a growth of 29% a year ago. Amazon, however, did manage to narrow losses from its international business. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant reported an operating loss of $385 million, compared to losses of $936 million a year ago.

During a post-earnings conference call with investors, Amazon said that it expected international sales to receive a boost in the December quarter, thanks to the late Diwali in India.

“There’s also material change in the Diwali calendar in India. About half of our Diwali sales last year were in Q3. This year they’ll be fully in Q4. So those are a couple factors that hit the international growth area in particularly,” said Brian T. Olsavsky, chief financial officer at Amazon.

In the first leg of the Diwali sale, both Flipkart and Amazon posted a robust performance, underscoring the revival of e-commerce in the country. Amazon India registered its best-ever performance in festive sales, which is usually dominated by Flipkart’s flagship event, The Big Billion Days sale.

Amazon closed the gap with Flipkart during this year’s Great Indian Festival, driven by strong sales of smartphones. While Flipkart continued its lead over Amazon in terms of gross merchandise value (GMV), or the overall sale price of goods sold on a site, Amazon exceeded its internal sales targets, Mint reported on October 16.

Amazon also continued to sound a bullish note on India and indicated that the number of its new customers in India is witnessing healthy growth.

“India, although Diwali moved into Q4, (is) going really well. We’ve seen great response from customers. We’ve had 60% growth in new customers during the period. Orders are coming in from 99% of the PIN codes in the country. So, great first wave of the, what we call the Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, which lead into Diwali,” said Olsavsky.