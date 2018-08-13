Elon Musk says Saudi fund expressed support for taking Tesla private
Tesla CEO Elon Musk last week shocked investors with his announcement on Twitter to take Tesla private for $72 billion
Last Published: Mon, Aug 13 2018. 06 54 PM IST
Tesla Inc. chief executive officer Elon Musk said the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund has expressed support for funding a deal that could take the electric car maker private.
Musk last week shocked investors with his announcement on Twitter to take Tesla private for $72 billion, but provided no details on funding except that it was “secured”.
“Going back almost two years, the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund has approached me multiple times about taking Tesla private,” Musk wrote in a blog post.
First Published: Mon, Aug 13 2018. 06 54 PM IST
