Ola to allow users to donate Re1 per ride for cancer care initiatives

Ola said contributors will be able to see their total donation at one place and can also claim tax exemption with an 80G certificate that will be made available from January 2019.

New Delhi: Cab aggregator Ola, operated by ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd, has introduced a donation option in its app, through which riders can contribute Re1 per ride to a pool of funds meant to support cancer care initiatives in India.

On Monday, Bengaluru-based Ola announced a partnership with Tata Trusts’ Alamelu Charitable Foundation, where the latter will manage the contributions and deploy the funds towards making “cancer care affordable and available in rural and remote areas of India”, according to a joint statement.

“Tata Trusts is playing a facilitating role to establish infrastructure, develop protocols and trained personnel in partnership with multiple state governments, NGOs, hospitals and clinicians across the country. However, this task requires collaboration between multiple stakeholders. We are grateful to Ola and are privileged to partner with them to support this noble cause,” R. Venkataramanan, the managing trustee at Tata Trusts, said.

“We are proud to introduce ‘My Ride. My Cause’, a unique and national-scale initiative to crowd-source support for critical social causes. As a homegrown and leading mobility platform, Ola is committed to enabling holistic well-being and prosperity of the country,” Ola’s chief executive Bhavish Aggarwal said.

In the Ola app users will find a new button--Donate INR 1 on every ride --to make a donation.

Ola said contributors will be able to see their total donations at one place and can also claim tax exemption with an 80G certificate that will be made available from January 2019.