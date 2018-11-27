Govt to sell Air India arm in last ditch effort to save the national carrier
The government will hive off Air India Air Transport Services Ltd. to a special purpose vehicle which is directly owned by it
New Delhi: In a last ditch effort to salvage national carrier Air India, a ministerial panel led by finance minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday decided to sell 100% of its ground handling arm and use the proceeds to retire a part of the national carrier’s huge pile of accumulated debt.
As per the plan, the government will hive off Air India Air Transport Services Ltd. to a special purpose vehicle (SPV) which is directly owned by the government. Once the transfer is completed, expressions of interest in the company will be invited, civil aviation secretary R.N. Choubey told reporters after the meeting.
The effort is to push for the sale this fiscal itself. Retiring a part of Air India’s accumulated debt of over ₹48,000 crore along with efficiency improvement under a turnaround plan is expected to generate investor interest the presently loss-making national carrier. The ministerial panel also decided to go ahead with Pawan Hans sale for which a request for proposals has already been floated.
