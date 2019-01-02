ONGC to reconsider govt demand for ONGC Videsh IPO

The government had in August asked ONGC to list ONGC Videsh as part of a drive to sell PSU stakes to raise funds. Photo: Reuterse

New Delhi: India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd will reconsider the government’s demand that it list ONGC Videsh Ltd, its overseas exploration subsidiary, said Shashi Shanker, chairman and managing director of the company, on Wednesday. ONGC has some reservations about an ONGC Videsh IPO and has conveyed this to the government, Shanker told reporters at an event in New Delhi.

The government had in August asked India’s biggest state-owned oil company to list ONGC Videsh as part of a drive to sell PSU stakes to raise funds.

ONGC Videsh has stakes in 41 oil and gas assets in 20 countries and in the last fiscal year produced oil equivalent to 26.2% of India’s local output.

ONGC Videsh, fully owned by ONGC, produced 11% more oil at 9.35 million tonnes in the last fiscal year while its gas output rose by about 10 % percent to 4.81 billion cubic metres.