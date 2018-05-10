Union Bank of India posts Q4 loss at Rs2,583 crore

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 15.73% at end-March, compared with 13.03% in the preceding quarter and 11.17% a year ago. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Union Bank of India Ltd on Thursday posted a loss for a third straight quarter, hurt by higher provisions for bad loans.

Net loss for the quarter stood at Rs2,583 crore ($383.76 million) for the three months ended 31 March, compared with a profit of Rs108 crore a year ago, the state-run bank said in a statement.

Analysts, on average, had expected a net loss of Rs1,137 crore, Thomson Reuters Eikon data showed.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 15.73% at end-March, compared with 13.03% in the preceding quarter and 11.17% a year ago.