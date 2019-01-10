RIL to shut two units at Jamnagar refinery for maintenance
The company is “planning to shut down one of the crude distillation units (CDUs) and coker unit of its domestic tarrif area (DTA) refinery at Jamnagar for routine maintenance and inspection activities for about four weeks starting from January 16, 2019,” it said in a filing to stock exchanges.
New Delhi: Reliance Industries (RIL) on Thursday said it would shut two units of its Jamnagar refinery in Gujarat for four weeks due to routine maintenance.
RIL operates two refineries at Jamnagar -- a 33 million tonne per annum DTA refinery that caters to fuel requirements within the country and an only-for-exports 35.2 million tonne unit.
“The other crude distilliation and secondary processing units are expected to operate normally,” it said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
