IndiGo chief commercial officer quits, shares down 2%
IndiGo says its chief commercial officer, Sanjay Kumar, is leaving the airline, effective from 15 July
New Delhi: IndiGo on Monday said its chief commercial officer, Sanjay Kumar, is leaving the airline, effective from 15 July.
Kumar, who has been associated with the no-frills carrier for the last 12 years, has put in his papers to pursue other career interests, IndiGo said in a release. William Boulter, currently the airline’s chief strategy officer, would be taking over from him.
Shares of IndiGo’s parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd declined nearly 2% to Rs1,164.55 in afternoon trade on the BSE.
The departure of Kumar comes nearly two months after the company announced the resignation of Aditya Ghosh as president, effective 31 July. The airline’s promoter Rahul Bhatia has assumed charge as interim CEO till the company finalises a new president and CEO.
