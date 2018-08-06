Indra Nooyi to step down as PepsiCo CEO after 12 years

Outgoing PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: PepsiCo Inc. on Monday said that Indra Nooyi will step down as chief executive officer of the company, effective 3 October. The board of directors elected Ramon Laguarta, who has been with the company for 22 years, to succeed Nooyi as CEO. Nooyi (62)—who has been with PepsiCo for 24 years and 12 years as CEO—will remain chairman of the company until early 2019 to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

Laguarta, Nooyi successor, has held a number of executive and general management roles in his 22 years at PepsiCo. Since September 2017, Laguarta has served as President of PepsiCo, overseeing global operations, corporate strategy, public policy and government affairs.

In a statement, Nooyi said: “Growing up in India, I never imagined I’d have the opportunity to lead such an extraordinary company... Leading PepsiCo has truly been the honour of my lifetime, and I’m incredibly proud of all we have done over the past 12 years to advance the interests not only of shareholders, but all our stakeholders in the communities we serve.”

“ We’ve made a more meaningful impact in people’s lives than I ever dreamed possible. PepsiCo today is in a strong position for continued growth with its brightest days still ahead,” she added.

“Ramon (Laguarta) has been a critical partner in running the company, and I’m confident he will take PepsiCo to new and greater heights in the years to come,” she said of her successor.

“Indra has provided outstanding leadership over the past 12 years, serving as a model both within our industry and beyond for responsible corporate stewardship in the 21st century,” said presiding director Ian Cook. “She has delivered strong and consistent financial performance, managing with an eye toward not only the short-run, but the long-run as well.”

PepsiCo has delivered strong results under Nooyi’s leadership. Net revenue growth rose from $35 billion in 2006 to $63.5 billion in 2017, a CAGR of 5.5%. About $79.4 billion in cash has been returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases from 2006 through the end of 2017. Dividends per share nearly tripled from $1.16 in 2006 to $3.17 in 2017, a compound annual growth rate of nearly 10%.

“I’m proud of all we’ve done to position PepsiCo for success, confident that Ramon and his senior leadership team will continue prudently balancing short-term and long-term priorities,” said Nooyi. “PepsiCo’s best days are still ahead of it.”