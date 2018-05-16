JK Lakshmi Cement Q4 profit jumps 62% to Rs34 crore

Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement settled at Rs383.10 on BSE, up 0.04% from previous close. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: JK Lakshmi Cement on Wednesday reported 62.30% surge in its standalone net profit to Rs33.84 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs20.85 crore in the January-March period a year ago, JK Lakshmi Cement said in a BSE filing.

JK Lakshmi Cement’s total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs923.32 crore. It was Rs930.57 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal.

Meanwhile, JK Lakshmi Cement informed that its result was not comparable. “With introduction of GST, revenue from operations for current quarter & year are not comparable with corresponding quarter & year, since sales in current year from 1 July 2017 are net of GST whereas excise duty was included in revenue from operations and formed part of expenses till 30 June 2017,” the company said.

Its total expenses stood at Rs889.57 crore. It was Rs925.03 crore in the year-ago period. For the entire 2017-18, JK Lakshmi Cement’s consolidated net profit was down 50.30% at Rs43.36 crore as against Rs87.26 crore in 2016-17. Its total income was at Rs3,928.75 crore as against Rs3,413.69 crore in 2016-17.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing JK Lakshmi Cement informed BSE that its board in a meeting held today recommended a dividend of Rs0.75 per equity share of Rs5 each (15%) for the financial year ended 31 March 2018.

Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement today settled at Rs383.10 on BSE, up 0.04% from previous close.