Tata Steel unit completes acquisition of Bhushan Steel
Mumbai: Bamnipal Steel, a unit of Tata Steel Ltd, has completed the acquisition of 72.65% in Bhushan Steel Ltd according to the debt resolution plan, said the Jamshedpur-based firm on Friday.
The investment in Bhushan Steel (has been) done via a combination of equity of Rs159 crore and loan of Rs34,974 crore,” said Tata Steel. An additional Rs100 crore was paid by Bamnipal Steel to financial creditors of Bhushan Steel.
The Bhushan Steel acquisition was financed via a combination of an external bridge loan of Rs16,500 crore availed by Bamnipal Steel while the rest was invested by Tata Steel. “Bridge loan availed by BNPL (Bamnpal Steel) is expected to be replaced by debt raised at Bhushan over time,” Tata Steel said. “Nominees of BNPL have been appointed on board of Bhushan Steel.”
