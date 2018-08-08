 Lupin Q1 profit down 43%, misses estimates - Livemint
Lupin Q1 profit down 43%, misses estimates

Lupin’s net profit was Rs 203 crore in the quarter ended 30 June, compared with a profit of Rs 358 crore a year earlier

Last Published: Wed, Aug 08 2018. 02 22 PM IST
Reuters
Lupin’s total revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 3,856 crore.
Bengaluru: Drugmaker Lupin Ltd posted a 43% fall in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, widely missing analysts’ estimates. Lupin’s net profit was Rs 203 crore in the quarter ended 30 June, compared with a profit of Rs 358 crore a year earlier, Lupin said.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 3.51 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 3,856 crore.

At 2.15pm, Lupin shares fell as much as 2.03 to Rs 842.30.

First Published: Wed, Aug 08 2018. 02 22 PM IST
Topics: Lupin Q1 results Lupin Q1 Lupin Q1 profit Q1 earnings

