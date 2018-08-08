Lupin Q1 profit down 43%, misses estimates
Lupin’s net profit was Rs 203 crore in the quarter ended 30 June, compared with a profit of Rs 358 crore a year earlier
Bengaluru: Drugmaker Lupin Ltd posted a 43% fall in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, widely missing analysts’ estimates. Lupin’s net profit was Rs 203 crore in the quarter ended 30 June, compared with a profit of Rs 358 crore a year earlier, Lupin said.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 3.51 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 3,856 crore.
At 2.15pm, Lupin shares fell as much as 2.03 to Rs 842.30.
