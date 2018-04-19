News in Numbers: Domestic air passenger traffic rises 28% in March

Despite operating with a reduced fleet, both IndiGo and GoAir flew more passengers in March, compared to February. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

28%

What is it? The rate at which domestic air traffic grew in March 2018, over March 2017.

Why is it important? This was its fastest growth in the last 32 months. Further, in the last 15 months, domestic airlines have grown above 15% as many as 13 times. Such was the pace of expansion in March that the domestic industry even managed to overcome the temporary grounding of 11 aircraft of IndiGo and GoAir due to engine issues.

Tell me more: Despite operating with a reduced fleet, both IndiGo and GoAir flew more passengers in March, compared to February. They did, however, see a small dip in market share: IndiGo from 39.9% to 39.5% and GoAir from 9.5% to 9%.

37

What is it? The number of accused, including 16 public servants and 21 suppliers, who have been imprisoned for between 3.5 years and 14 years in a fodder scam case. Cumulatively, they have been fined Rs29 crore.

Why is it important? This is the 51st fodder scam case in which a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has delivered judgment, of a total of 64 cases. This takes the case a step closer to closure, not considering appeals in higher courts. The scam came to light after an FIR (first information report) was filed against former chief minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad, who has been convicted in four cases.

Tell me more: The CBI court had convicted 37 people in a case pertaining to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs34.91 crore from Dumka treasury between 1991-91 and 1995-96.

10%

What is it? The percentage of Uber’s global rides that India accounts for.

Why is it important? This is likely to increase as the ride-hailing firm looks to double its investments in India. Uber says it would devote more resources to the Indian market, following the sale of its Southeast Asia business to Singapore’s Grab Holdings in March. This would increase competition in India’s growing ride-hailing sector, where Uber has a market share of about 35% compared to Ola Cabs’ 45%.

Tell me more: Softbank, which is the largest shareholder in both Uber and Ola, is reportedly trying to push for consolidation in India’s ride-hailing market by working out a merger between the two.

$400,000 to $600,000

What is it? The estimated investment per aircraft that Indian airlines will have to make to offer Wi-Fi services during flights, according to the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation.

Why is it important? Airlines are likely to face this decision soon. The Telecom Commission, is reportedly likely to approve this much-awaited proposal at its next meeting scheduled on 1 May. Across the world, while several airlines offer Wi-Fi on flights, only a few do so for free.

Tell me more: The investment is primarily on equipment needed to connect to satellites in geostationary orbit.

48

What is it? The number of runs conceded by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine in four overs in its victory against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Why is it important? This is the maximum number of runs conceded by Narine in a four-over spell in the Indian Premier League. That it comes in his seventh season with KKR underscores his economy with the ball. Over his T20 career, of 276 matches, Narine averages an economy rate of just 5.84 runs per over.

Tell me more: In Wednesday’s match, spinners bowled 14 of 20 KKR’s overs. While Narine conceded 48 runs in four overs, Rajasthan could score only 52 runs of the other 10 overs bowled by spinners Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav and Nitish Rana.

