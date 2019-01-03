GoAir offers flight tickets from Rs 1,199 in new flash sale

GoAir’s starting fare of Rs 1,199 is applicable on Chennai to Port Blair flight. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Budget carrier GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,199 in its latest sale offer. Tickets can be booked for Go Air’s ‘Fly Smart, Save Big’ offer from today, 3 January 2019. The 2-day booking period is valid for travel from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Ranchi, Lucknow, Nagpur, Patna, Pune and Chennai. The travel period varies for each domestic destination. For example, the starting fare of Rs 1,199 is applicable on Chennai to Port Blair flight for travel period between 8 July 2019 and 29 September 2019, GoAir mentioned on its website.

Starting fares on other GoAir routes include Delhi-Srinagar (Rs 1,299; Travel period: 8 July to 29 September 2019), Lucknow-Delhi (Rs 1,299; Travel period: 8 July to 1 September 2019), Patna-Kolkata (Rs 1,299; Travel period: 1 July to 8 September 2019), Goa-Hyderabad (Rs 1,399; Travel period: 1 July to 15 September 2019), Kolkata-Bhubaneswar (Rs 1,399; Travel period: 24 February to 17 March 2019), Mumbai-Ahmedabad (Rs 1,399; Travel period: 25 February to 31 March 2019),Bengaluru-Hyderabad (Rs 1,399; Travel period: 18 January to 20 February 2019), Goa-Mumbai (Rs 1,499; Travel period: 15 July to 8 September 2019), Goa-Bengaluru (Rs 1,499; Travel period: 18 January to 20 February 2019), Ahmedabad-Goa (Rs 1,499 ; Travel period: 25 February to 3 March 2019), Delhi-Goa (Rs 1,599; Travel period: 1 July to 1 September 2019), Bengaluru-Patna (Rs 1,499; Travel period: 1 July to 25 August 2019) and Hyderabad-Bengaluru (Rs 1,499; Travel period: 18 January to 20 February 2019)

Go Air ‘s ‘Fly Smart. Save Big offer’ comes amid high competition in the India’s civil aviation market.

GoAir is also offering 50% discount on tickets for its flights to Phuket for individuals going to attend the Thailand Yacht Show next month. The show is to be held from January 10 to 13. In a release, the airline said it has partnered with Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous 2019 to offer 50% discount on tickets for flights to Phuket.

Another airline, AirAsia India is offering flight tickets starting from Rs 1, 599 for its new daily direct flights between Mumbai and Bengaluru. AirAsia’s flights on Mumbai-Bengaluru route will commence from 15 January 2019.