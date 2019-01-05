Petrol, diesel prices drop again. Check today’s rates here

In Mumbai, petrol price dipped below Rs 74-mark. Petrol is retailing at Rs 73.95 today while diesel is priced at Rs 65.14 in the economic capital. Photo: Mint

Petrol and diesel prices continued their downward trend on Saturday. Petrol becomes cheaper by 15-16 paise. Diesel rates cut around 18-20 paise today. A litre of petrol now retails at Rs 68.29 in Delhi while a diesel is sold at Rs 62.26 a litre. Fuel price chart shows that petrol is now at its lowest rate since October 2017.

In Mumbai, petrol price dipped below Rs 74-mark. Petrol is retailing at Rs 73.95 today while diesel is priced at Rs 65.14 in the economic capital.

In Chennai petrol is retailing at Rs 70.85 and diesel is sold at Rs 65.72 on Saturday. In Kolkata, petrol becomes cheaper as well — a litre of petrol is sold at Rs 70.43 while diesel priced at Rs 64.03.

However, Petrol and diesel prices have increased in Bangalore as Karnataka government decided to hike taxes on petrol and diesel to 32% and 21%, respectively, after two-and-half months. A litre of petrol cost Rs 70.53 and diesel Rs 64.30 in Bangalore on Saturday. Petrol price has increased by Rs 1.52 while diesel price has risen by Rs 1.50.

During the last two and half months, petrol price rose on just one day — by 10 paise on December 18. Diesel rates rose on December 17 and 18 by 9 paise and 7 paise respectively.

The retail selling price of petrol and diesel is dependent on the international prices of benchmark fuel and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate. This is because a large proportion of the country’s requirement is met through imports.

PTI contributed to this copy