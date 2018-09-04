AirAsia India offers flight tickets from Rs 999 in new sale

The AirAsia ‘Big Sale’ is also offering all-inclusive one-way fares starting at Rs 1,399 for international travel. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: AirAsia India has announced flight tickets starting from Rs 999 on select routes under a limited-period offer. The promotional scheme, called ‘Big Sale’, is offering flight tickets on domestic routes. Bookings for AirAsia India Rs 999 offer are open till 9 September 2018, the carrier mentioned on its website.

Starting fares on some routes covered by this Rs 999 AirAsia offer include Kochi-Bengaluru (Rs 999), Guwahati-Imphal (Rs 999), Bengaluru-Chennai (Rs 999), Hyderabad-Bengaluru (Rs 1,099), Bhubaneswar-Kolkata (Rs 1,199) and Ranchi-Kolkata (Rs 1,099), according to the carrier’s website.

Kochi-Hyderabad (Rs 1,699), Kolkata-Bagdogra (Rs 1,499), Kolkata-Visakhapatnam (Rs 1,699) Goa-Bengaluru (Rs 1, 299), Goa- Indore (Rs 1, 299), Goa-Hyderabad (Rs 1, 699), New Delhi-Srinagar (Rs 1, 699), Pune-Bengaluru (Rs 1, 299) are some of the other routes covered by AirAsia India’s latest offer.

Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar (Rs 1,699), Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam (Rs 1,299), Bagdogra-Kolkata (Rs 1,499), Bengaluru-New Delhi (Rs 2,499), Visakhapatnam-Kochi (Rs 2,499), New Delhi-Ranchi (Rs 1, 999) are also covered.

AirAsia India said the scheme is meant for travel between 18 February 2019 and 26 November 2019.

The AirAsia ‘Big Sale’ is also offering all-inclusive one-way fares starting at Rs 1,399 for international travel. Customers can avail the offer on the group airlines’ international destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Krabi, Sydney, Auckland, Melbourne, Singapore and Bali, among others.

The offers on domestic and international flight tickets are available on all flights operated by AirAsia’s group network — AirAsia India, AirAsia Berhad, Thai AirAsia and AirAsia X — the airline said.

Budget carrier GoAir is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,099 in a new flash sale as part of the promotional scheme. The booking will end on 5 September 2018. GoAir’s Rs 1,099 offer is applicable for travel between 3 September 2018 and 31 March 2019.

IndiGo has put 10 lakh seats on sale. In this scheme, flight tickets start from Rs 999 for domestic travel and Rs 3,199 for international travel. Booking of tickets for IndiGo’s ‘festive sale’ offer will end on 6 September and is applicable for travel between 18 September 2018, and 30 March 2019, IndiGo said on its website