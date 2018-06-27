Jet Airways offers up to 30% discount on flight tickets for domestic, international routes

Flight tickets bookings as part of the Jet Airways offer will be valid for travel from 11 July 2018. Photo: Mint

Jet Airways (India) Ltd is offering discounts of up to 30% on tickets for domestic and international flights with immediate effect. The promotional scheme, which is open till 30 June, is applicable on one-way and return flights operated by the full-service airline.

“Passengers travelling to Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Bangkok, Dammam, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Hong Kong, Jeddah, Kathmandu, Kuwait, London, Manchester, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah and Singapore can enjoy substantial discounts on their premiere and economy class bookings,” Jet Airways said in a statement.

This offer however is not applicable for travel to Amsterdam, Colombo and Paris, Jet Airways said. For travel to Manchester, the journey must commence on or after 5 November 2018 under this offer.

On select domestic routes, Jet Airways is also offering economy class travellers discount of up to 25% on base fares. This offer on Jet Airways domestic routes is applicable on flight tickets booked within the sale period, which is open till 30 June 2018. Flight tickets booked as part of the Jet Airways offer will be valid for travel from 11 July 2018, onwards. A 15-day advance purchase is necessary for travel on this offer, Jet Airways said. This offer on domestic routes is applicable on both one-way and/or return journeys.

Jet Airways however did not disclose the number of seats on offer under these promotional schemes. It currently operates flights to 66 destinations, including India and overseas, with a fleet of 119 aircraft.

Jet Airways has entered into an agreement with Boeing to purchase 75 more 737 MAX aircraft, PTI reported earlier this week. With the latest move, the full service carrier could buy up to 225 Boeing 737 MAX planes as it eyes expansion in the fast growing Indian aviation market.

The total number of passengers carried by domestic airlines during January to May 2018 were 5.71, registering a growth of 22.69%, according to the latest data from Directorate General of Civil Aviation, or DGCA.