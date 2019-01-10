Wipro’s Aerospace business commences deliveries to Boeing

Two companies have partnered together in the last few years, expanding the level of support the Aerospace division provides to the jet manufacturer. Photo: Reuters.

Bengaluru: Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) on Thursday announced that it has commenced shipments of parts supplies to Boeing from its plant at Devanahalli near here.

WIN said Boeing has contracted Wipro Aerospace to manufacture strut assemblies for the 737 MAZ and Next-Generation 737 airplane programmes.

It said that the two companies have partnered together in the last few years, expanding the level of support the Aerospace division provides to the jet manufacturer.

WIN has provided various aerostructures and componentry for the 737, 767 and 787 Dreamliner programs through its facility in Israel, the company said in a statement.

“Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) like Boeing source systems and components from India, and our expertise with aerostructures and actuators provide a viable option for OEMs,” Pratik Kumar, CEO, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, said.

Ashwani Bhargava, Director, Supply Chain, Boeing India, said, “Boeing’s partnerships with Indian suppliers play an important part in Boeing’s global strategy.

Boeing’s agreement with Wipro Aerospace demonstrates our commitment to developing the aerospace industry in India.”

