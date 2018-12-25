Nissan’s Greg Kelly granted bail after a month in Tokyo jail

Bail for Nissan’s Greg Kelly was set at 70 million yen ($635,000), according to reports. Photo: Reuters

Tokyo: Greg Kelly, the Nissan Motor Co. aide arrested along with former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, was granted bail Tuesday, according to NHK, making way for his release after spending more than a month in jail. Bail for Kelly was set at 70 million yen ($635,000), NHK said on Tuesday. He was arrested along with Ghosn on November 19 and was indicted for allegedly helping the car titan under-report his compensation by tens of millions of dollars. Both Carlos Ghosn and Greg Kelly have denied the charges through their lawyers.

Kelly’s lawyer wasn’t immediately available to comment.

The handling of the two men’s cases has cast scrutiny on Japan’s justice system, which allows prosecutors to hold those suspected of crimes for weeks without charges.

Carlos Ghosn was re-arrested last week for a more serious allegation that he transferred his personal trading loss to Nissan in 2008. Greg Kelly wasn’t included in the additional charge.

