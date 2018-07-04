SpiceJet offers flight tickets from Rs 999 in monsoon sale

SpiceJet’s monsoon sale offer is applicable on travel till 8 October. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: SpiceJet has come up with “Mega Monsoon Sale”, offering flight tickets from an all-inclusive Rs 999. SpiceJet’s Rs 999 offer opened for booking on Wednesday and will close on Sunday (8 July, 2018). It is applicable on travel till 8 October, 2018. SpiceJet has not disclosed the number of seats on offer under the monsoon sale. There is limited inventory and available on first-come, first- served basis only, SpiceJet said on its website. SpiceJet’s offer comes in the wake of many airlines announcing promotional schemes for the monsoon season, which is typically a lean season for airlines in India.

SpiceJet said bookings for the Rs 999 offer, applicable only on direct domestic flights, can be made across all channels. Fares are refundable with a nominal cancellation charge and changeable with change fee and fare adjustment, SpiceJet said, adding that the offer can’t be clubbed with any other offers and not applicable on group bookings.

Separately, SpiceJet is also offering 20% discount on add-on products such as SpiceMax(which offers extra legroom on-board), meals and priority check-in on bookings made via bookings made through its website. The discount offer on add-on products is valid for both one-way and round-trip bookings for both domestic and international travel.

Earlier this week, SpiceJet launched its first daily direct flight between Kanpur and Delhi under the air regional connectivity UDAN scheme. With the addition of the Delhi-Kanpur-Delhi flight, SpiceJet now operates 15 flights under the UDAN scheme.

In another monsoon offer, AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets from Rs 1,299. This AirAsia India offer, which is open for bookings till 8 July, is applicable for travel period till 31 January 2019, the airline said on its website. Passengers are required to make advance bookings and these promotional fares are not available during the embargo period, AirAsia India added.

Other airlines had also recently come up with promotional offers. GoAir, for example, offered flight tickets from Rs 1,199 in a flash sale while IndiGo offered flight tickets from Rs 1,200 on select routes. Jet Airways had also offered discounts of up to 30% on base fares on international and domestic routes.