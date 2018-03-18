DP World buys stake in India logistics firm Continental Warehouse
Dubai: Dubai-owned DP World said on Sunday that its joint venture with India’s National Infrastructure Investment Fund had bought a 90% stake in Mumbai-based logistics firm Continental Warehouse Corp.
The acquisition was the first made by the joint venture which has said it plans to invest up to $3 billion in ports, logistics and related sectors.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The purchase consideration is less than 5% of DP World’s net asset value as of 31 December, 2017, it said.
DP World, one of the world’s largest port operators, also said on Sunday it had bought a logistics firm in Peru for $315.7 million, giving it a 50% stake in the country’s second largest container terminal.
The acquisition of Cosmos Agencia Maritima, which also offers maritime services, gives it half-ownership of Euroandinos Port Terminals which operates the port of Paita.
DP World operates several ports in South America, including a container terminal in Peru’s Port Callao.
Last week, DP World reported 14.9% rise in 2017 profit to $1.18 billion. Reuters
